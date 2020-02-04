MEN’S BASKETBALL DEFEATS SECOND STRAIGHT RANKED OPPONENT WITH OVERTIME WIN OVER INDIANAPOLIS

The University of Illinois Springfield men’s basketball team defeated its second straight ranked opponent in a span of three days on Saturday afternoon at TRAC. The Prairie Stars went into overtime with No. 22 Indianapolis and prevailed 89-86.



The game was back-and-forth throughout with 16 lead changes and 11 ties. Indianapolis had the advantage late in regulation, leading 78-75 after two free throws with 20 seconds left. UIS came down and Daniel Soetan passed to Alonso Meana . Meana shot a three-pointer from the left wing and connected with 7.4 seconds left to force overtime.



In overtime, UIS led early on, including 83-80 after Keymonta Johnson made one-of-two free throws with just over three minutes remaining. The Greyhounds made one free throw next time down court, and then took the lead on a three-point play with 1:21 remaining.



The teams traded baskets on their next possessions, and UIS was down one when it called timeout with 16.5 seconds left. After the timeout, Daniel Soetan found Johnson in the middle of the lane, and he was fouled with 7.1 seconds remaining. Johnson sank both free throws to give UIS an 87-86 lead. Indianapolis came down and missed a shot just outside the lane, and Kaj Days sealed the game with the rebound and two free throws.



Both teams shot just under 48 percent from the field, and UIS made four more three-pointers in the game. UIS also was 23-of-28 from the foul line, compared to 16-of-22 for the Greyhounds.



Johnson finished with a team-high 22 points and eight rebounds. Soetan had his fourth straight game with 20 or more points with 20, and he had a team-high six assists. Jesus Castillo had 14 points and six rebounds, and Chase Robinson collected 13 points and a team-high +13 plus/minus.



UIS improves to 12-8 overall and 5-7 in GLVC play. The Prairie Stars hit the road next week, starting with a Thursday game at Southwest Baptist.