Buying Better Sex Toys

Everyone is talking about the quarantine’s impact on our social lives, tourism, the economy, et cetera. However, I feel that we are missing out on a major aspect of the new social landscape. In the time of distance, a lot of people are suffering from a severe case of cabin fever horniness. That probably does not sound like a problem to most adults. Masturbation is definitely a thing you can do – but what if I told you that you can do it so much better? There is something to be said for a classic game of five-on-one midnight couch hockey, but it is going to get stale after a while. Want to spice up your next alone time experience? Now is a great time to buy yourself a sex toy. But please: make sure you buy one from the right source.

If you have thought about purchasing a sex toy in the past, you might have been tempted to browse the extensive, cheap selection offered by Amazon. You should be looking elsewhere. You may think you are getting a great deal, but some of Amazon’s business practices could make your quest for pleasure a nightmare.

In recent years, Amazon has tried to offer a broader range of cheaper products to consumers. One of the measures the company has taken in order to reach that goal involves accepting goods from less-than-reputable sources. The issue of accepting shady third-party sales is further complicated by the company’s stance on quality assurance. As the company is focused on shipping, they do not completely assure the quality of the products you order. Most of the time that means you could end up with a product with poor wiring – but sex toys carry greater dangers. The most obvious is the issue of materials. High-grade sex toys are made with body-safe materials, such as stainless steel and silicon. Who knows what a counterfeit toy is made of? The other issue with buying shady toys is the history behind them. Can you really be sure that the dildo you bought is not on its second or third owner? When you consider that possibility, a $125 price tag seems like a small price to pay.

If you are looking to buy a good quality sex toy, your best bet is to look to a major sex toy retailer. If you are uncomfortable buying a toy in public, there are plenty of online stores to check out. I recommend Smitten Kitten and Filthy Dirty. Beyond buying from a reputable dealer, some other safety concerns you should look into are proper toy maintenance and instructions for safe use. Seriously, look into toy maintenance. Few things in life hurt quite as much as ruining your expensive flashlight because you used the wrong kind of lube. Most sex toy pages will have information on this subject but another good site for information is OhJoySexToy.com. This webcomic balances great art with solid information on topics including toy safety and sex toy reviews.