Alternative Spring Break Heads to Puerto Rico

Back again and better than ever, Alternative Spring Break is predicted to have an enormous turnout this year. However, one thing that makes some students hesitant to sign up for this volunteer experience because they simply do not know what it is or how they can register.

This is a way for students to utilize their time off to make a positive impact in whichever communities may need their assistance. It is stated as a“…week-long service experience that takes place during Spring Recess, usually in mid-March. Students travel off-campus, have the opportunity to make an impact with a national reach, and bring valuable and sometimes life changing experiences back to Illinois with them.”

Students take the wheel, so to speak, when they sign up for this experience. This means that they are in charge of where to travel, how they will get to and from the chosen travel location, the majority of the fundraising, and application guidelines for other interested students. The Volunteer Center acts as the backbone for Alternative Spring Break by offering guidance and extra funding when needed.

In the past, students have visited Florida, Washington, D.C., and various other locations to assist in tasks such as natural disaster relief, park and preserve clean-ups, and general ecological projects. This year, Alternative Spring Breakers can look forward to choosing between two possibilities: Hurricane Michael relief in Florida or Hurricane Maria relief in Puerto Rico.

Students may apply for Alternative Spring Break at uisconnection.uis.edu/organization/alternativespringbreak. You must be a UIS student in good academic standing in order to be accepted. Despite the fact that applications are processed on a rolling deadline, students should submit as soon as possible to maximize chances of securing a spot. Students taking EXL202 have an edge over students who have not taken the course, as well as an opportunity to count the experience’s service hours toward EXL202 requirements.

Once accepted, student responsibilities include group and individual fundraising, a deposit for the trip, coverage of any additional fees, attendance at all socials and meetings, and survey participation.

Individuals with inquiries regarding Alternative Spring Break should email the Volunteer Center at [email protected] uis.edu or visit the Alternative Spring Break Facebook page at www.facebook.com/asbatuis/ for more information.