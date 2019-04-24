Award winning, student run, weekly campus newspaper of the University of Illinois, Springfield..

The Journal

Menu
Filed under Opinion Columns, Spring 2019

Assange’s Arrest Threatens Journalism

Spencer Voyles, Staff Writer|April 24, 2019

Back to Article
Back to Article

Assange’s Arrest Threatens Journalism

Photo by businessinsider.com

Photo by businessinsider.com

Photo by businessinsider.com

Advertisement

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






After seven years of silence of isolation in an Ecuadorian Embassy in London, Wiki leaks founder Julian Assange has been arrested by British police. With Assange now in custody, the United States is currently attempting to have him extradited so that he may stand trial for his collaboration with former U.S intelligence analyst Chelsea Manning. With Assange’s assistance, Manning accessed and leaked multiple classified videos and documents that detailed human rights abuses perpetrated by the U.S military in the Middle East. As of now, Assange has been indicted with “Conspiracy to Commit Computer Intrusion” by the Department of Defense. What makes this indictment troubling is the “evidence” of conspiracy that the administration is presenting.

Rather than focus on the alleged hacking, this indictment focuses on the actions that Assange and Manning performed during their collaboration. Some of these activities include the use of a private chat client, deleting chats to conceal Manning’s identity and the use of a secure Dropbox link to pass documents along. While these actions led to the publication of numerous “sensitive” documents, they are all constitutionally protected acts of journalism that major news organizations engage in regularly.

Unlike the eight Espionage Act prosecutions of the Obama administration, this indictment is not an explicit attack against published truth. Rather, it is an attack on the means by which investigative journalists dredge forth the secrets our governments have been hiding. If this indictment is allowed to continue, it could create precedents that could be brought forth during other cases of whistle blowing. This is not an act of justice; this is a message from a hostile power. While the powers that be may seek to hide their hands, we can not allow them to. Let this event stand, not as a warning, but as a call to action. Raise your voice and let those in power know that we will not accept lies any longer.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Other stories filed under Opinion Columns

The Etiquette of Ghosting
The Etiquette of Ghosting
Dear Dr. Beth
Dear Dr. Beth
Banned for Fortnite Crimes
Banned for Fortnite Crimes
Stonewall Remains Relevant at Fifty
Stonewall Remains Relevant at Fifty
Into the Animation-Verse
Into the Animation-Verse

Other stories filed under Spring 2019

UIS Men’s Golf Places Sixth At GLVC Championships
UIS Men’s Golf Places Sixth At GLVC Championships
UIS Baseball Wins Eighth Straight And Sweeps Southern Indiana Series
UIS Baseball Wins Eighth Straight And Sweeps Southern Indiana Series
The Etiquette of Ghosting
The Etiquette of Ghosting
How to Apply for Jobs
How to Apply for Jobs
Graduations Do’s and Don’ts
Graduations Do’s and Don’ts
Navigate Left
  • Assange’s Arrest Threatens Journalism

    Opinion Columns

    The Etiquette of Ghosting

  • Assange’s Arrest Threatens Journalism

    Guest Columns

    Dear Dr. Beth

  • Assange’s Arrest Threatens Journalism

    Opinion Columns

    Banned for Fortnite Crimes

  • Assange’s Arrest Threatens Journalism

    Opinion Columns

    Stonewall Remains Relevant at Fifty

  • Assange’s Arrest Threatens Journalism

    Opinion Columns

    Into the Animation-Verse

  • Opinion Columns

    Safer, Better Food

  • Assange’s Arrest Threatens Journalism

    Opinion Columns

    Why You Should Buy Porn!

  • Assange’s Arrest Threatens Journalism

    Opinion Columns

    Lights, Campus, Action!

  • Assange’s Arrest Threatens Journalism

    Opinion Columns

    Trump Temper Tantrum: Veto Edition

  • Assange’s Arrest Threatens Journalism

    Opinion Columns

    Women are NOT Objects

Navigate Right
Award winning, student run, weekly campus newspaper of the University of Illinois, Springfield..
Assange’s Arrest Threatens Journalism